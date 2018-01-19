Arthur Davtyan included in list of top gymnasts

The International Federation of Sport Gymnastics has included Arthur Davtyan, a member of the Armenian national team, in the list of top athletes of 2016-2017. For this purpose the Armenian gymnast was awarded by the federation.

As reported by the official site of the Olympic Committee of Armenia, the list of top gymnasts includes athletes who have performed at the World Championship. Arthur Davtyan is Armenia’s fourth gymnast, who has this honor. Before that, Norik Sargsyan (1996), Harutyun Merdinyan (2010) and Vahagn Davtyan (2015) were included in the list of top gymnasts.