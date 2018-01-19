Bro Hassan: We did not understand the Kurdishism that was present in the NA (video)

Representatives of the Yezidi community expressed their gratitude to the initiators of the draft law today, speaking about the genocide bill against the Yezidis adopted by the RA NA.

To the observation of “A1+” that the draft convention was included in the agenda of the previous NA but was accepted only by the new NA, ain particular, with the co-authorship of the HHK (Republican Party of Armenia) MPs, Kyaram Sloyan, head of the community of Ararat region, stated that it did not matter to them, due to which political force the bill was adopted.

“Of course, we are especially grateful to MP Naira Zohrabyan, but we do not separate any political force. Everyone has been with us, we thank everyone. This project was initiated by Aziz Tamoyan, our community leader. ”

To the question, whether the presence of the HHK MP Rustam Makhmudyan, their compatriot, in the National Assembly also contributed to the adoption of the bill, he noted that the MP directly maintained the continuity of the process that Aziz Tamoyan had started.

“Rustam Makhmudyan’s becoming an MP has not changed anything in the community life.”

Sheikh Bro Hassan, the spiritual leader of the Yezidi community, who participated in the discussion, in his turn said that till that moment the adoption of the bill was just a matter of negativity towards the Yezidi nation.

“The previous convocation NA, which was presided by Galust Sahakyan, had a Kurdish affiliation. We did not understand that Kurdishism that was present in the National Assembly, they were talking about Kurds all the time. I want to say that there is no Kurdish nation either in Armenia or in the world, while the past of the Yezidi people was bitter. We do not incite bloodshed. Do you ask what Rustam Makhmudian did for Yezidi people? Only the fact that Yezidi people are insulted in his presence and he does not protest, so, he agrees with that idea. ”

Koryam Sloyan, in his turn, added that they were not against the idea that one Kurdish person, Knyaz Hasanov, is represented in the National Assembly. However, he said that one should not forget that there was an effort to kurdisise the Yezidis territories in Armenia today.

“They teach Kurdish in a number of Yezidi villages. When Knyaz Hasanov got his parliamentary mandate, 20 days later he stated that there were two Kurdish deputies in the National Assembly. He did not clarify who was the 2nd. After this, our representative Rustam Makhmudyan did not react in any way. How can this be interpreted? Only through press we were able to raise these issues, but he did not personally seek to meet us. The National Assembly is guided by the Government. I want to remind you that Aziz Tamoyan, the world-renowned community leader, has 42,000 Yezidis living in Armenia. Only 7 villages in Aragatsotn region are Kurdish and publish textbooks in Kurdish. Now how do we estimate this? For 15 years Alagyaz village has been taken by terrorists. The Kurdish flag are swinging there. What they do not know is that the Yezidis have been massacred by Kurds. No one rises this issue in the National Assambly. “