Employee of Penitentiary charged with robbery

The RA Special Investigative Service, conducting preliminary investigation, proved that Arman Ghazaryan, who worked in the Department of Custody of the “Hospital for Convicts” Penitentiary of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia, until December 8, 2017, illegally entered a house in Parakar, Armavir region, and secretly plundered a large amount of money.

Thus, the preliminary investigation revealed that on November 10, 2017, Arman Ghazaryan, an employee of the “Hospital for Convicts” Penitentiary, taking advantage of the fact that the doors of the car belonging to Norayr Nikoghosyan, a resident of Armavir region, took the keys of Norayr Nikoghosyan’s house, aiming at robbing him. Then, he illegally entered Nikoghosyan’s house, situated in Parakar, and stole AMD 1,200,000, USD 1105, equivalent to AMD 538,455 and 50 euros, equivalent to AMD 28,404, causing a large amount of property damage to the landlord

For execution of this criminal act A. Ghazaryan was charged under Point 1.1 of Part 3 of Article 177 of the RA Criminal Code.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is over. The case has been handed over to the prosecuting authority to verify it and send it to the court.

Notification:a person, that is suspected or accused of an alleged crime, is considered innocent until his/her guilt is proved by a court judgement that has come into legal effect pursuant to the procedure determined by RA Criminal Procedure Code.