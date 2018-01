Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan sent a condolence message to Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov in connection with the fire on a passenger bus in Aktyubinsk region of Kazakhstan, which claimed the lives of several citizens of Uzbekistan.

“I was deeply shocked to learn about the tragedy in Aktyubinsk region of Kazakhstan. Asking you to convey my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families and friends of the victims, I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”