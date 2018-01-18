Criminal case filed on contractor’s sustaining firearm injury in the result of shot fired by enemy

A criminal case was filed in the Sixth Garrison Investigative Unit of the RA IC General Military Investigative Department on contractor Adibek Mikoyan’s sustaining firearm injury in the result of shot fired by enemy.

Pursuant to initial data, on January 17, 2018 while performing engineering work at the combat bases of protection area of the unit N contractor Adibek Mikoyan sustained a firearm injury on the upper third part of his right thigh in the result of the shot fired by enemy. The contractor was taken to military hospital.

A criminal case was initiated in the Sixth Garrison Investigative Unit of the RA IC General Military Investigative Department according to the Point 13 of the Part 2 of the Article 34-104 of RA Criminal Code. Necessary investigatory actions are conducted to find all circumstances of the case.