Yerevan Municipality gives businesswoman two days to free the land (video)

Yerevan Municipality gave Marieta Khurshudyan two days to free 4 hectares of land, which is located near Nubarashen famous car market, on Nor Aresh 45 street.

This was reported by Marieta Khurshudyan’s daughter, Naira Avetisyan, who is the heir of property. She informed A1 + that since 1987, this land was given to Marieta Khurshudyan on the basis of legal rent.

“In 2005, when the Land Code was adopted, new regulations were introduced according to which the land plots, which have been leased by natural or legal persons, are already allocated with the property right”.

Marietta Khurshudyan was also given property certificate.

According to Naira Avetisyan, after a few days of showing the certificate to the municipality employees, another notice came from the State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre, which states that the property certificate was sent to her “by mistake.”

It is worth mentioning that “Naira Avetisyan” LLC, Naira Avetisyan’s business, is in this territory. This company carries out maintenance of the parking lot. Naira Avetisyan is going to defend her rights in the manner prescribed by law.