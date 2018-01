The Armenian shooters will start a season by preparing for Munich International Tournament.

According to the official website of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia, only Benik Khlghatyan will shoot with the pistol, and Hrach Babayan, Hayk Babayan, Narek Adamyan, Mariam Mikayelyan and Alla Poghosyan will shoot with rifle.

The Munich Tournament will be held on January 24-27. Our shooters are currently training in Yerevan.