Minister on demolished Yerevan-Artashat highway (video)

According to Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan, Yerevan-Artashat section of the North-South highway, which was exploited a year ago, has some cracks, which must be removed by the constructor.

The road was built by the Spanish company Corsán-Corviam. $ 2 million was spent on the construction of 1 km. “It’s not a big deal for such construction, it could be more, it is connected with the relief and the ground,” adds Vahan Martirosyan.

The minister cannot say whether the Spanish company has done poor construction or not. “There is a laboratory examination for this, and if the laboratory examination shows that it’s done poorly, it should be restored, as it’s still in service,” says the minister.

The construction of North-South highway had a value of $ 1.2 billion to $ 1.5 billion, and the expiry date from 2009 to 2019. The project is divided into 4 separate tranches: Yerevan-Artashat, Ashtarak-Talin, Talin-Gyumri, and Artashat-Agarak. Currently, a small section of the road (31 kilometers) is being constructed and used.