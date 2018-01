Armenia’s Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan has resigned. The minister’s press secretary Vasak Tarposhyan confirmed the information in the conversation with A1+. However, the reason for his resignation was unknown to him either.

Before the resignation, the minister participated in today’s session of the executive body.

Ashot Manukyan was appointed Minister of Energy and Natural Resources on October 6, 2016.