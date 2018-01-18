Newly appointed Nigeria Ambassador hands credentials to RA President

Today, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Armenia Ibrahim Hamzat (residence in Tehran) presented his credentials to Serzh Sargsyan.

Congratulating the Ambassador on appointment, the President of Armenia expressed the hope that during his tenure of office, in addition to the ongoing interaction within international organizations, Armenia and Nigeria may develop bilateral relations in the spheres of mutual interest. The interlocutors agreed that geographical barriers can no longer be an obstacle to the development of interaction in the modern world.

Sargsyan stressed the need for building an appropriate legal-contractual framework between the two countries, as well as holding regular consultations between the foreign ministries. Noting that Nigeria is keen to deepen relations with Armenia, especially in the economic sphere, Ambassador Ibrahim Hamzat advised that his country is taking active steps to diversify the economy. The Ambassador pointed out that there is a well-pronounced interest in the development of cooperation in mining, where Armenia has built up considerable experience, as well as in agriculture, healthcare and education.

The newly appointed ambassador assured that he would spare no effort to complete his diplomatic mission in the best possible manner in order to promote and advance Armenian-Nigerian relations.