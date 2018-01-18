This is an action to solve the problem of bread – members of Yelk (video)

There are no other ways to fight against the price hikes than going out to streets.

According to Lena Nazaryan, a member of the Yelk (Way out) faction, this is not their pre-election gathering, this issue concerns everyone.

“We formulate the demand as a political force, but the clients remain the citizens; they are the ones who decide whether we will do the next step or not.”

Is it possible to influence the decisions of the Armenian authorities by going out to streets? According to Gevorg Gorgisyan, Secretary of the Yelk faction, this is not an action to support Yelk, but an action to solve the problem of bread.

Gevorg Gorgisyan also responded to yesterday’s statement by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan regarding the rise in prices. The prime minister did not consider the inflation worrisome. “The prime minister says that the prices of potatoes have gone up, but the prices of green cheapened. This is the government’s approach.”

The protest march of the Yelk faction against the rise in prices will begin on January 19, at about 5 pm, at the Moscow Cinema.