PM is dissatisfied with work of government members

At the regular meeting of the executive body, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan expressed his dissatisfaction when the members of the government asked for additional time for the projects.

“This is the same story, couldn’t it be done regularly in one, three days?” the prime minister told Vahe Stepanyan, head of the government staff.

The next comment refers to the Minister of Education and Science when he presented the issue of amendments to the Higher Education and some other laws, and asked for extra time to do some changes.

Karen Karapetyan replied: “Isn’t it possible to make those changes before the government session?”

After presenting the draft, Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan also asked for additional two days, and Karen Karapetyan did not say anything to him.