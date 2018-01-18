Arsene Wenger: I like Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s game (video)

At today’s press conference, London’s Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger talked about Armenian national team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who will probably move from Manchester United to London’s team.

“I like Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s game. We played many times against him when he was at Dortmund. He certainly appreciated the quality of our game and the way we play football. That’s why certainly he loves the club as well.”

Replying to the question whether the club is able to satisfy the football player’s financial demands, who wants to get as much salary as Alexis Sanchez does, the manager said: “No, the wages would not be a problem. Look, this would be an exchange of players, and I think one would replace the other. Are we still on the transfer market after that? Yes.”