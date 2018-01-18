Manchester United frees Henrikh Mkhitaryan from training

Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not take part in team training today.

As reported by Metro newspaper, Armenian midfielder has arrived at the club’s training base, but has not joined in the training. According to the source, the management of Manchester United has freed the footballer from training so he has time to solve settling problems to Arsenal, and also, he will not get any injury, so that he can get a medical examination in the new club.

The English media have found a site where Henrikh Mkhitaryan stated in 2009 that he was dreaming of playing in London’s Arsenal team. “My favorite team is Arsenal. I like their attacking game and speed. Besides, Arsène Wenger believes young people and gives good results. I like it and I hope to play one day at Arsenal,” Mkhitaryan said.