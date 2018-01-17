Tatul Manaseryan: Why do we tolerate the presentation of economic issues in such a distorted way (video)

Economist Tatul Manaseryan no longer wants to be the commentator. “Why do we tolerate the presentation of economic issues in such a distorted way? Can we say that 2018 should not be the same as it is written by the people sitting in their offices,? Can we say that many members of the Ministry of Agriculture should be expelled from the building because it is the Ministry of Agriculture and not an office, ” said Tatul Manaseryan.

Within the framework of the AIISA research programs, “Economic Stagnation in Armenia: evaluating 2017 and outlining the trends of 2018, “economists today were trying to offer solutions to the recovery of Armenia’s economy. The author of the report Gagik Makaryan mentioned his expectations for 2018, “The decrease in hadow and corruption should be decreased, the necessity of launching exclusive programs for poverty reduction, tourism development programs, adoption of a Business Code promoting business interests, rapidly developing in certain key sectors of the economy.”

Vardan Bostanjyan, Economist, Deputy of the Tsarukyan Alliance, noticed that representatives of the executive body were not present.

Vardan Bostanjyan said that while the institute of responsibility was not fixed by law, effective activity both in the economy and in politics and in other spheres as well, should not be expected.