Karen Karapetyan: We have discussed all the options that create minimal burden for the business of our citizen (video)

During the NA answer-and-question, Ararat Mirzoyan, a member of the Yelk (Way out) faction, expressed hope that Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s vacation had gone well and spoke about inflation issues.

“When saying 2.5 % inflation, what do you mean?” said Karen Karapetyan, noting that Armenia had external credit obligations, the issue of developing the economy and the need for additional measures.

“We have discussed all the options that create minimal burden for the business of our citizen. If we did not do it here, we would have to do it in another sphere,” said Karen Karapetyan.

He said that the problem was going to rise in the sphere of agriculture where the government intended to provide solutions.

As for the gas, the Prime Minister said that the price that the transport companies had been used to was restored. And in the case of gasoline there was an alternative: who did not want to use gasoline should use gas.

Ararat Mirzoyan responded to the Prime Minister, saying that the price of primary products, such as butter, potatoes, and so on, went up.

In response, the Prime Minister said that the rise in prices was not due to the Tax Code, but rather due to the processes going on in the international market.

“What is happening in our market is the reaction of the international market. The price of butter in the world has risen, so, the price has risen in our country as well. What should Armenia do against it? We should ensure economic growth so that we can compensate for it,” the Prime Minister said.