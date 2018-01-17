Andranik Margaryan’s 8th Memorial Tournament ends today

Andranik Margaryan’s 8th Memorial Tournament ended today in the Armenian Chess Academy.

All the games of the last 9th round of the main tournament ended in a draw. Thus, the two leaders of the tournament, Paham Makhsudlu and Clement Sichov, scored 6.5 points each and shared the 1st-2nd places. The Iranian GM became the winner with additional points.

International GM Aram Hakobyan took the third place. As reported by Norayr Kalantaryan, the Chief Referee of the Memorial Tournament, our chess player scored 6 points and completed the international GM norm for the second time.