Young Armenian basketball players are expected to face serious challenges this July

The cities where the European Championships of Basketball 2018 will be held are already known.

As reported by the press service of the Armenian Basketball Federation, the European Under-16 C division championship will be held on July 3-11, in Serravalle, San Marino.

The Under-18 Championship will be held on July 22-29 in Pristina, Kosovo. The U-20 B division championship will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, on July 13-22.

This means that young Armenian basketball players are expected to face serious challenges this July.

 

