The cities where the European Championships of Basketball 2018 will be held are already known.

As reported by the press service of the Armenian Basketball Federation, the European Under-16 C division championship will be held on July 3-11, in Serravalle, San Marino.

The Under-18 Championship will be held on July 22-29 in Pristina, Kosovo. The U-20 B division championship will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, on July 13-22.

This means that young Armenian basketball players are expected to face serious challenges this July.