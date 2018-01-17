Eduard Sharmazanov: I invite the actors to the hall (video)

Ararat Zurabyan, member of the Tsarukyan faction made a few remarks in his speech at the discussion of the amendments to the law on “Police of the Republic of Armenia” in the National Assembly today. “About a thousand changes have been made in the police system.

Crimes are not committed only in streets. Probably, when people are fired, there is a dark side there. That’s why I propose to first put the cameras in police departments, cabinets, in all the offices of the prosecutor’s office, in the whole system of the Government staff, thus making your work transparent for the society.

Believe me, it will be more useful for the society. There are crimes that are planned and committed by your systems.”