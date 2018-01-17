Hermine Naghdalyan: I have no contradiction with anyone (video)

The authorities are not to blame for inflation. “In fact, there is inflation all over the world. Last year we had about 5 percent, this year it is 2.5 percent, “said Republican Galust Sahakyan, former Chairman of the national Assembly.

Galust Sahakyan said that the solution was parliamentary hearings to be held next week. “However, the problems of the people are not solved due to the hearings. We should think of the steps that will solve the nation’s problems.”

Another Republican Khosrov Hovhannisyan, former Prime Minister, was convinced that the rise in prices would not cause a riot. “There may be an outbreak, not a riot. Any requirement should be analyzed: what inflation can rises in excise taxes cause. There are several options to alleviate, one of which is to return to the previous rates; this is one of the solutions. “

The Republican MPs also spoke about Serzh Sargsyan’s vision of what the new President of Armenia should be like. Each member of the parliament has his/her candidate in mind, which may or may not coincide with the position of the HHK (Republican Party of Armenia). “I am the politician who says something based on discussions, as a result of which I express my opinion,” said Galust Sahakyan.

“The future President should be recognizable in the Diaspora, acceptable and recognizable in the external and internal lives, he/she should have a outstanding biography, should be trustworthy, let me abstain from calling a name.I haven’t thought about that. The President of Armenia should recognize the country’s internal life very well,” said Khosrov Harutyunyan.

Another HHK member, Hermine Naghdalyan, will no longer be a member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE. Karine Achemyan will replace her. “I have no contradiction with anyone. In general, I am not one of those people who bring personal, other types of relationships into the field of work or are guided by their preferences, or, as some have written, with or without affection. I come here to work and I think each of us should be appreciated by the quality of our work,” said Hermine Naghdalyan, member of the HHK faction.

She also clarified that during the formation of the new National Assembly staff an arrangement was made so that she stayed in the delegation within six months, in parallel being appointed the head of the OSCE delegation. Her stay, Hermine Naghdalyan, explained with the necessity to convey her experiences, connections, relationships, to finish unfinished reports and work.