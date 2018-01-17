Vardan Yeghiazaryan: I expected it to be welcomed by many, but the discussion went with a different political orientation (video)

In his concluding speech in the National Assembly today on the discussion of the amendments to the law on “The RA Police,” Koryun Nahapetyan, Co-Rapporteur, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, stated that their commission was appointed as leading by Serzh Sargsyan’s.

“As for human rights, any question can be considered in this context, and it does not mean that all the projects should be submitted to the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs and Human Rights. In the end, any commission may submit its conclusion on any issue. Concerns that video cameras will be placed everywhere are not appropriate because there are clear legislative regulations. The project is fully based on the judgments of the European Court. The statement that we do not read the verdicts of the European Court, I think, is simply absurd. ”

Keynote speaker Deputy Chief of Police Vardan Yeghiazaryan in his final speech, touching upon all the concerns, said that the discussion was a bit strange for him. “We have brought this project only to regulate, clarify this activity and I expected it to be welcomed by many, but the discussion went with a different political orientation.”