Artak Zakaryan: Fixed cameras are interferences with the personal lives of people (video)

Today, the draft, suggested by the Yelk (Way Out) faction, on making amendments to the law on “Winning games, internet prize winning games and casinos,” passed with 94 votes.

The Parliament began the amendments to the law on “Police of the Republic of Armenia” with the first reading. Ara Babloyan, the NA Chairman, mentioned that the draft was the only not discussed issue of the agenda, after which the voting of the draft would take place. “I ask MPs to stay in the hall.”

The draft was presented by Vardan Yeghiazaryan, Deputy Chief of Police. He noted that the protection of public order, including the provision of the right to police officers to use the videotape or signaling equipment while ensuring traffic safety was necessary. He said that the collected data and photos would be preserved for 7 days, after which they would be destroyed, although in some cases cancellation could not be ruled out.

Artak Zakaryan, a member of the Yelk (Way Out) faction, addressing him, noticed that the installation of mobile and fixed cameras were interferences with the personal lives of people. “Can the videotapes made before this be considered as interferences unforeseen by law?”

Vardan Yeghiazaryan mentioned that those cameras were still functioning, they case was about stationary cameras. “They refer to road safety. Yes, the law-abiding mechanisms for the use of these video cameras are very weak, and now we are setting this field. “