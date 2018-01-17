Naira Zohrabyan: The draft law is positive at first glance, but the perception is different (video)

Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the Tsarukyan Alliance, said in her speech that the draft law was positive at first glance, but the perception was different. “The thing is that there have been and will be political revenges in our country, verdicts, different decisions based on political tactics.

That’s because we do not have an independent judicial system. It is under the power of the authorities. We have the right to have a reasonable suspicion that something offered by the Government will be used for evil. It is the same, as one day you put bugs on people, thinking that they may witness something important one day.

Here we have a serious crisis of confidence. We have serious doubts that the draft, suggesting by the Deputy Chief of Police has a different purpose.”