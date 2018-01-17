Sasun Mikayelyan: It will become a police country (video)

Sasun Mikayelyan, a member of the Yelk (Way Out) faction, asked Vardan Yeghiazaryan, Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia, during the discussion of the amendments to the law on “Police of the Republic of Armenia” at the National Assembly today. “By placing cameras, are we protecting human rights or are we restricting the freedom of speech?”

Vardan Yeghiazaryan assured that the deputy’s concerns were unnecessary. “These video surveillance cameras will only help the police, detect crimes, ensure public order, and assist our citizens when they need to use these materials.”

“Stealing a book is nothing. as they say, a book thief is not a thief, but, in any case, there are restrictions on human freedom. It will become a police country, and people will not be able to speak freely,” said Sasun Mikayelyan.

In response, Vardan Yeghiazaryan announced that the cameras had nothing to do with freedom of thought and freedom of speech.