Samvel Babayan’s day of trial known

The date of the Court of Appeal’s trial on the case of former Defense Army commander Samvel Babayan is known. According to Datalex information system, the first session will be held on January 22.

Arshak Vardanyan, Judge of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts of Yerevan, accused Samvel Babayan of acquiring a Igla-type missile complex and fraudulent money circulation.

Sanasar Gabrielyan, a friend of Samvel Babayan, was sentenced to three years imprisonment, Armen Poghosyan – 2 years, other defendants Karen and Andranik Kocharyans, Davit Harutyunyan and Zhora Zakaryan, sentenced to two years of conditional imprisonment.

Samvel Babayan, former Commander of the Artsakh Defense Army, Sanasar Gabrielyan and Armen Poghosyan have filed a motion to justify their appeal.