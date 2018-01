In Sanahin-Sarahart neighborhood of Alaverdi, there are few buildings having permanent water, while the rest of the buildings are supplied with water according to a timetable. The buildings have water from 6 am to 10 pm and from 18 to 22 in the evening. Residents are very displeased with this timetable. Particularly for non-working residents water shortage is very inconvenient.

