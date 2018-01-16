Armenian Defense Minister receives US Ambassador to Armenia

On January 16, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan received US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the bilateral cooperation of two sides in the sphere of defense in 2017 and the main directions of cooperation in 2018.

An agreement was reached, which stated that in 2018, Armenian-American bilateral defense consultations will take place in Yerevan and during which, the overall vision of further cooperation will be discussed.

Issues related to regional security were also discussed during the meeting.