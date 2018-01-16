The Prime Minister goes to have fun, instead of working – MP

At the time of the NA statements, MP of Tsarukyan faction Luiza Sargsyan stated that the country with a high poverty rate, starts the year by price hikes.

“The Prime Minister goes to have fun, instead of working in an emergency mode. The ministers are drunk, and forget about their duties. Thus, when the president of the country collects the relevant bodies, they are like the students, who learned lessons poorly, and try to show that they are very worried,” said the MP.

