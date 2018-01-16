Republic of Armenia is a social state – MP of Yelk

In his speech, MP of Yelk (Way out) faction Gevorg Gorgisyan reminded that according to the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, our country is a social state.

“This means that the state, the government, the ruling group must take care of the social problems of the RA citizens. And what have we got today? By the end of 2017, we had up to 40% price growth for essential goods, and even if we believe in official sources, according to which, this growth was due to international price increases, we have a situation that we start operating with the European Economic Union (EEU) agreement in 2018, and which leads to inflation of 900 products.”