Armenian football championship is not on top list

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics has published a new ranking list, according to which, Spain’s La Liga was recognized as the world’s best championship by January 1, 2018, which received 1195 points. Second place is England’s Premier League with 1177 points, and in the third place is Brazil’s A-series 1134.

Former Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), 90 of them were included in the list: Russia (10), Ukraine (23), Kazakhstan (43), Belarus (47), Azerbaijan (50), Lithuania (52), Estonia (61), Moldova 67), Georgia (68), Uzbekistan (70) and Latvia (80).

The Armenian Football Championship was not included in the list.