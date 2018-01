This morning, a car incident was registered at Arshakunyats 286.

On the new bridge of the Noragavit, a KamAZ car collided with cages of this bridge and overturned. No casualties or injuries were reported. The driver came out of the car by himself.

By the way, this is not the first case when such accidents are registered on this newly constructed bridge. Drivers have repeatedly stated that this bridge is not built properly. Fortunately, the truck did not fall into the nearby houses or lands.