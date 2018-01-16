Member of Sasna Tsrer group stops hunger strike

Smbat Barseghyan, a member of the Sasna Tsrer group, has stopped a 26-day hunger strike. Head of Public Relations Department of the Penitentiary Department Gor Ghlechyan told A1 + that after some explanatory work by them, Smbat Barseghyan stopped hunger strike. He was taken to Nubarashen penitentiary and his health condition is satisfactory.

Let us remind that the members of the Sasna Tsrer group Armen Bilyan, since December 19, and Smbat Barseghyan, since December 21, have been on hunger strike. They demanded to transfer them from “Nubarashen” penitentiary to “Armavir” penitentiary. On January 12, after a 25-day hunger strike, Armen Bilanyan stopped the hunger strike and was transferred to the “Hospital for Convicts” Penitentiary.