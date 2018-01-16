Kamo Hovhannisyan returns to Armenia

Armenian midfielder Kamo Hovhannisyan has joined the Alashkert team with a contract signed by August 1, 2020.

The 25-year-old footballer played in the Belarusian Trpedo-belaz team, and scored 3 goals in 28 games. As the Belarusian club did not offer a new agreement to the Armenian footballer, he preferred to return to the homeland and continue his career in Armenia.

After the signing of the contract, Kamo Hovhannisyan shared his impressions. “I am glad to sign a contract with Alashkert team and wish to make a lot of success in my new team both in Armenian and in European club competitions. I am familiar with my new teammates, as I have played with them in different age groups,” he said.