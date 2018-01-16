Armenia is included in UN Honor roll

The Republic of Armenia has been included in the Unites Nations (UN) Honor roll 2018, for the regular and fully paid membership fees to the organization’s budget.

In January 2018, the Government of the Republic of Armenia transferred $ 145,843.00 to the UN budget as an annual membership fee for 2018.

The Honorary list includes member countries who, in the first 30 working days of the current year, are fully paying their financial commitments to the UN budget.

As of January 10, 2018, only 7 out of 193 UN member states were included in this honorary list.