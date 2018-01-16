Tsarukyan bloc does not support Yelk (video)

Tsarukyan bloc will not support the protest march organized by Yelk (Way out) faction, and it will prefer to participate in the next week’s hearings in the NA, on the price hikes.

According to Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman, National Assembly “Tsarukyan” Faction head, and tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, the bloc has warned that legislative changes in the tax law will drive the country’s inflation rate up and create problems, but nobody reacted to this warning.

“It is accepted in the world that in case of inflation, either the wages and pensions should be raised, or the law should be amended, or the income tax rate should be changed,” said Gagik Tsarukyan.