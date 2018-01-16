Mourinho about Mkhitaryan-Sanchez deal (video)

When asked about his decision not to select the midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the 23th mtach against Stoke City, Mourinho was straightforward in his response and admitted the transfer speculation had played a part.

“I don’t think it’s easy for a player to play when there are doubts about his future. It’s added pressure that a player doesn’t need, so I think it’s the best for him and for us, while the doubt is in the air, to protect him.”

Mourinho hinted Mkhitaryan could be involved in the potential deal which takes Sanchez to Old Trafford but maintained nothing has been agreed thus far. He mentioned that everything will be desided by tomorrow, though the transfer window is open until January 31.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrived in the evening with a team at the hotel, where they always gather before the match. There was also a widespread picture on the Internet, and the media had even guessed he would play today.

Mkhitaryan’s sister also spreads those pictures on Twitter before heading to NYC-Stoke City.