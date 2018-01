The 6th round has already been held in Andranik Margaryan Memorial which is being held in the Armenian Chess Academy.

Parham Maghsoodloo from Iran and Lukash Jarmulah from Poland are leading the tournament table with 5 points each. In the 7th round today, the leaders will meet each other.

Armenian player Aram Hakobyan is in the 4th place with 4 points.