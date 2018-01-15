Liparit Tepoyan is out of competition in Potsdam tournament

Liparit Tepoyan, the only representative of Armenia, performed at the traditional Blitz Chess Tournament held in Potsdam, Germany.

Our chess player won 11 games out of 11 and took the first place in the tournament. Martin Vesely and Mathias Jaekel, who were awarded the 2nd and 3rd places, had 3 points less than the winner.

To note, Liparit Tepoyan, who is the director of Davitashen chess school, was sent to Potsdam University last December, where he delivered lectures by presenting Armenia’s achievements in the chess field. At the suggestion of the organizers, he participated in the tournament mentioned above.