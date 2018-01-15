It is said that the downpours and floods are dangerous, but they blocked the city’s main hole for such downpours – Karine Danielyan (video)

Even though the RA Natural Resources Management Concept, approved by the RA Presidential Decree, includes all environmental issues and their solutions, it does not correspond to the reality. Karine Danielyan, president of the NGO “For Sustainable Human Development,” expressed this opinion today at “Hayeli” Press Club.

“The national strategy for disaster risk management today is very important, which has been approved and discussed at the National Assembly. But on the other hand, if we look at the reality, everything goes to the opposite direction. For example, it is said that the downpours and floods are dangerous, but they blocked the city’s main hole for such downpours.”

According to her, many beautiful projects have been worked out, but the real life has gone a different way.

“It is pointed out that school safety is important, and many great programs have been made for school stabilization, but huge buildings are built around schools, which will be dangerous for such schools during earthquakes. This area should be a green or a sporting area, instead of a huge tall building.”