UNDP Resident Representative for RA completes his mission in Armenia (video)

On January 15, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Armenia Bradley Busetto on the occasion of his mission in Yerevan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia highly appreciated Bradley Busetto’s contribution to the effective implementation of UN programs in Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the high appreciation of his work, Bradley Busetto noted that during the mission he had always felt the support of the Armenian authorities.

For significant contribution to the implementation of UN programs in Armenia, Edward Nalbandian awarded Bradley Busetto with the Foreign Ministry’s Honor Medal.