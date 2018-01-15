Smbat Barseghyan is on hunger strike for 26 days

Smbat Barseghyan, a member of the Sasna Tsrer group, continues hunger strike since December 21 of the previous year. Smbat Barseghyan’s health condition is still satisfactory, as Department of Public Relations of the Penitentiary Service of the RA Ministry of Justice informs A1 +. He is in the cell for the hunger strike.

Let us remind that the members of the Sasna Tsrer group Armen Bilyan, since December 19, and Smbat Barseghyan, since December 21, has been on hunger strike. They demanded to transfer them from “Nubarashen” penitentiary to “Armavir” penitentiary. On January 12, after a 25-day hunger strike, Armen Bilanyan stopped the hunger strike and was transferred to the “Hospital for Convicts” Penitentiary.

Smbat Barseghyan is on hunger strike already 26 days.