Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s future to be decided in next 48 hours

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has announced that in the next 48 hours, he will decide what to do with the Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, after he was left out of the team for Sunday’s match at Bournemouth.

According to British media reports, Manchester United has already agreed with Arsenal and is ready to buy Alexis Sanchez with 30 million pounds. So, in this case, Alexis Sanchez will become the highest paid player in Manchester United, with a monthly salary of 400,000 pounds.

The only question is whether Arsenal decides to replace his football player with Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan or it just sells him. The London club, however, has not yet made an official offer to Manchester United.