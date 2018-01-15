OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Tuesday will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Mihail Olaru (Moldova), field assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO), and Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative.

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.