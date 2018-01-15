It seems like the authorities have just revealed that there are such increases in prices and they want to take actions – Edmon Marukyan (video)

At the start of the 3rd session of the 6th convocation, NA Speaker Ara Babloyan announced that today the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs has summoned parliamentary hearings on inflation.

The head of the Yelk (Way out) faction Nikol Pashinyan asked whether the parliamentary hearings were convened due to Serzh Sargsyan’s instruction.

Ara Babloyan replied that he had already mentioned that the hearings were not convened by Serzh Sargsyan’s instruction

MP of Yelk faction Edmon Marukyan, in his turn, mentioned that it seems like that the authorities have just revealed that there are such increases in prices and they want to take actions. They should know that under the new Tax Code that entered into force on January 1, the tax rates of several products—including the excise taxes of diesel fuel, gasoline, and natural gas—have increased in Armenia; and as a result, the prices of these products have gone up in the country. For example, the compressed gas tax increased 8 times.

These hearings are generally meaningless and the only solution will be legislative changes. “I urge the citizens to attend the march initiated by Exit January 19.”

The head of the Yelk faction Nikol Pashinyan, presenting the data published by the National Statistical Service, stated that the numbers are horrible.