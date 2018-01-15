267 vehicles in Lars, some hard-going roads in Armenia

RA Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that on January 15 at 09:40, there are hard-going roads in the territory of Armenia.

On January 15-19, rain and wind intensification at 15-20 m/s are expected in most parts of the country from time to time,

Vardenes Pass, Sotk-Karvachar and Voskepar-Noyemberyan highways are hardly passable.

There is black ice on Sisian-Goris highway, fog on Goris-Kapan highway, and light snow in the town of Gavar in Gegharkunik region.

All the drivers are urged to travel only through the winter tires.

According to information received from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Georgia and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.