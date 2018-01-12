Right-hand drive protest (video)

The members of the right-hand drive initiative announced on January 8 that they were demanding a meeting only with the Prime Minister and would wait until he returned from his four-day vacation. Today they gathered in front of the Government building again. Instead of the Prime Minister, Alexander Ghazaryan, Head of the RA Government Citizens Reception and Appeals Department, accepted them again.

“Our target is not meeting with the Prime Minister but solving the problem,” said an activist Artashes Hartenyan.

Yesterday the Government of Armenia adopted a draft resolution prohibiting the import of cars with the right-hand drive. Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan has instructed to draft a relevant law, to urgently submit to the Government next week and then to the National Assembly.

The participants of the protest were indignant that the Ministry of Transport, Communication and IT instead of providing statistical information on the problems caused by cars with right-hand drive during their protest, did it afterwards. They question this information.

“The Minister of Transport and Communication has learnt creating statistics fromTigran Mukuchyan. It’s absurd to create a night’s statistics. How can one create statistics overnight which prove that these cars are potentially hazardous? This is a dishonest step by the Ministry, “said Ara Melikjanyan, Head of Logos Human Rights.

The participants of the protest brought with them proposals to the Government. To the question of “A1 +”, how likely were they to make changes in the already made decision with their suggestions, irritated the representative of the government present at the press conference. Journalists responded that the question was wrong and logical and was directed not to him.