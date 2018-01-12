Armen Bilyan after stopping hunger strike

Armen Bilyan suspended the hunger strike today with Human Rights Defender’s representatives after a private talk at Nubarashen penitentiary.

Accompanied by the representatives of the Human Rights Defender’s Office, he was transferred to the “Hospital for Convicts” penitentiary. Armen Bilyan is currently undergoing medical examination, as well as receiving proper diet consultation after stopping the hunger strike.

The Ombudsman will continue to take care of Armen Bilyan, for the latter’s health conditions, as well as his rights in this period.

The RA Human Rights Defender’s Office reports that work is also being carried out to support Smbat Barseghyan’s transfer to the “Hospital for Convicts.”