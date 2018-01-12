Department of Public Relations of the Penitentiary Service reports

In 2017, 858 (2016 – 779) detainees and convicts were provided with inpatient care in penitentiary institutions. 133.192 (2016 – 91.260) outpatient clinics, 11.006 (2016 – 11.762) laboratories, 5315 (2016 – 5.241) fluorography and 7.836 (2016 – 6.972) x-rays examinations were performed. 1.981 members(2016 – 1.232) of the penitentiary institutions were taken to civilian hospitals to receive medical care and medical treatment.

677 (2016 – 488) convicts and detainees were subjected to medical examination and treatment within the state-guaranteed free medical care.

462 people (2016 – 455) were taken to the “Hospital for Convicts” penitentiary institution, 51 of which (in 2016 – 99) were operated on.

Nine convicts were released from further punishment due to illness, Department of Public Relations of the Penitentiary Service of the RA Ministry of Justice reports.