Issue of Armen Bilanyan’s and Smbat Barseghyan’s claims raised

The working group, established by the Human Rights Defender, is currently in Nubarashen penitentiary on an unannounced visit to meet with Armen Balanyan and Smbat Barseghyan, who declared a hunger strike. During the visit, private talks will be held, and medical records will be examined.

Once again, the issue of Armen Bilyan’s and Smbat Barseghyan’s claims has already been raised through oral and written procedures.

The health condition of Arayik Khandoyan, Armen Bilyan and Smbat Barseghyan is in the limelight of the Human Rights Defender’s staff.