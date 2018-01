As is known, Manchester United is holding a training camp in Dubai. The “Red Devils” have the opportunity to warm training and enjoy the evenings together.

And there is a photo spread on the internet, in which Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Levon Kocharyan (former president Robert Kocharyan’s son) are having a dinner with a Serbian football player Nemanja Matich in one of the restaurants in Dubai.

